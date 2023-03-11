Comedian Kapil Sharma is undoubtedly the comedy king of India. The comedian makes millions of people leave their troubles and crack up on his jokes with his amazing sense of humour on his show, The Kapil Sharma Show. While he is the most famous comedian in the country, there was a time when Sharma was in the lowest phase of his life and had suicidal thoughts. He recently recalled the time he felt he had no one in his life to help him.

Kapil is known for his comic timing and several reality shows in which he appeared early in his career. However, the comedian flourished with his talk show Comedy Nights With Kapil and later with The Kapil Sharma Show, which is still going on.

In the past few years, Kapil Sharma often found himself in the centre of controversies. The comedian-actor made several headlines, from his spat with his co-worker Sunil Grover to a drunken tweet. However, after taking a short break from the spotlight, the comedian made his comeback with a bang.

In the new episode of TV show Seedhi Baat on aaj Tak, Kapil Sharma got candid about the lowest phase in his life. When asked if he ever went through a suicidal phase, Kapil agreed and revealed that he could not trust anyone. The Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karun actor said, “Mujhe lagta tha ki koi hai hi nahi apna, dikhta hi tha aisa kuch. Na koi samjhaane wala tha, na koi take care karne wala. (I used to feel I didn’t have anyone I could call mine. Nobody was there to make me understand things or care for me).” He further mentioned his scepticism about people around him and thought they were there with him only for their benefit.

Meanwhile, Kapil Sharma is busy promoting his upcoming film Zwigato, in which he has collaborated with director Nandita Das. The movie will mark the comedian’s second outing in Bollywood and is scheduled to release on March 17.

