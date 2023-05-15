Mahira Sharma, who is well known for her nuanced acting performances, is praised by the audience for her top-notch acting skills, and the way she has carried herself so far is just based on her power-packed talent of holding the audience’s attention with her stunning appearance on screen. The actress has been part of some of the biggest projects across the Hindi and Punjabi industries, and the pipeline of her releases in a short span includes some of the big-budget projects on OTT as well as across all the big screens. Her major big-screen project, Lehmberginni, recently rolled out its trailer on the 13th of May, for which her fans eagerly waited.

The actress, who has made an immense fan following after she participated in India’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss Season 13, is all set to swoon the hearts of her fans and audience with her debut Pollywood film “Lehmberginni,” whose trailer has been launched, and the way Mahira has presented herself is beyond words. She’s playing the female lead in the movie, and wherever her glances are shown in the trailer, it’s just eye-catching, and as the trailer shows, the actress is seen delivering a top-notch level of acting, and also it’s no surprise she’s been glimpsed as gorgeous in the trailer.

As per the trailer released by the makers, the movie is a pure rom-com, and Mahira Sharma has done a pure justice to her role. The trailer of the film is very impressive. Mahira Sharma delivered each portion of expressions with pure grace and a perfect angle, cutting each corner of the performance so beautifully, which no other actress might have done. Whether you talk about sad, emotional, comic, or dramatic scenes, she’s made a tremendous judgement of her character, and that’s the reason why audiences are entrenching her as one of the most lovable actors in the film. The film “Lehmberginni” will release on the he 2nd of June, and fans’ countdown to seeing her in the full-fledged film has begun with full anticipation.

Meanwhile, Mahira Sharma shared a story on her official Instagram account about her excitement about the trailer launch, and currently, she’s shooting for her Hindi web show with actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, which will be announced shortly. So for more updates, stay tuned.

