Vipul Amritlal Shah’s film The Kerala Story has been going very strong in the theatres, all thanks to the controversies surrounding the film. Recently, politician, Jitendra Awhad called out the producer for ‘peddling lies’ and said ‘he should be hanged in public.’ Now, actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha has expressed his disappointment in the film. However, before putting out his opinions, the veteran actor clarified that he has not seen the film yet.

Concerning the much-controversial film, Sinha said, “Firstly, let me clarify that I have not seen The Kerala Story. Having said this, I would like to say that I’ve always stood up for freedom of expression.”

He further addressed how a film, no matter what, cannot disrupt the law and order and functioning of a state. He was quoted by TOI “I firmly believe that every individual has the right to say what she wants to…But not at the cost of a state’s law and order. If a film poses a threat to the peace of the State then there should be a curb on that freedom. There’s a right to expression. There’s also the right to administration.”

Shatrughan Sinha even slammed Sudipto Roy’s Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Files for its timing of the release. “Films on sensitive issues should be made. But they should be made sensitively. Why this film about religious conversion during election time? The timing seems a little suspicious” said Sinha questioning the intentions behind making this film.

Sinha even justified the ban on the film in West Bengal and allied with the WB CM. “Yes, Mamata Banerjee is a very fair-minded leader. If she feels this film can create a law and order situation, she must have a reason for it. She too has always stood up for the freedom of expression. If she feels the film is dangerous to a certain section of people, she has every right to do what she thinks is right to freedom”, the actor said.

Shatrughan Sinha even compared the film to Vivek Agnihotri‘s The Kashmir Files and asserted why that was different. He said, “Long before Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, I spoke about the plight of Kashmiri Pandits. The Government paid no attention. If Vivek’s film has opened up a debate on Kashmiri Pandits, then I am happy.”

For the unversed, The Kerala Story is a film that talks about three Hindu women converting to Islam and then joining ISIS. Earlier, the film quoted that 32000 women missing from Kerala have gone through the same. But later, the figure was changed to three after the court’s intervention. The film directed by Sudipto Sen stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani.

