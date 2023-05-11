The topic of nepotism has always been in the discussion, especially in Bollywood. While some actors have shut critics with their performances and dismissed the debate like a boss, others constantly get targeted as people feel they made it to the film industry just because they had a strong background. Now, Alia Bhatt has opened up about the same and below is all you need to know!

The nepotism debate has been going on for decades, but it got more boost after Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Karan Johar over pushing star kids a few years back. The actress has constantly been taking digs at star kids like Ananya Panday, who is in Bollywood just because of their family background. Even Priyanka Chopra recently took a dig at the existing nepotism.

Opening up about the hot nepotism debate, Alia Bhatt told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, “It has definitely come up a lot in conversation over the last couple of years. The long and short of it is, I empathise. I understand that it’s possibly been easier for me to get through the door than maybe the next person. And I compare my dreams to another person’s dreams: no dream is bigger or smaller, or more intense. Everybody’s dreams are the same, everybody’s desire is the same. So I completely understand where that conversation comes from.”

Alia Bhatt continued, “The only thing I can say is that I acknowledge the fact that I have gotten that head start. I acknowledge the fact that I do have that privilege, which is why I give 100 per cent every day and I never take my work for granted. The only thing I can do is keep my head down and keep working,” accepting the fact that she got the added advantage of having a filmy family background.

Alia Bhatt has proved her mettle both in terms of performance and box office pull, and we don’t complain if nepotism gives a product like hers to the industry.

