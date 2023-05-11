Alia Bhatt has had a remarkable 2022, both professionally and personally. Her collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Gangubai Kathiawadi was phenomenal. On the other hand, her entire world changed instantly as she became a mother and welcomed baby Raha. In the entertainment industry, women have it a little tougher than male actors, especially if one chooses to be a mother at the peak of their career. Alia, who made her Met Gala debut a few days back, shared her views on this regressive notion. She is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors in Bollywood in the present day, and to limit her other potential is not a good example for others.

Alia got married to Ranbir Kapoor in April last year in a close-knit ceremony. They welcomed their daughter in November. Apart from embracing motherhood, Alia also has professional commitments on her platter in the form of her upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, opposite her Gully Boy co-star, Ranveer Singh. She is an inspiration for all working mothers and her take on being a mother at the height of her career will surely give you an extra boost.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, Alia Bhatt shared her thoughts on being questioned about having a baby at the peak of her career. She said, “You would never ask a man a question about whether having a baby at the peak of his career was a brave decision. I’m being asked, ‘Are you willing to cut your pace down because you’re having a family?’ But to me, that’s okay. Maybe after working for 10 years at a certain pace, I felt that, okay, maybe I can cut that down and be a mum. I feel like it was very much led by love.”

Alia continued, “I’ve always been that person who just does things with love. Whatever decision I make, if it feels right, I’ll do it. But if it doesn’t feel right, you’ll always see me taking 16 steps back. I could be offered the biggest movie, the biggest team, but if it doesn’t feel right, I wouldn’t be able to take that step forward. So [having a baby] was just purely nominated by that. And I don’t even think there was a question. It was just a very happy, natural decision.”

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh is expected to release in the theatres in July.

