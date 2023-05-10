A video of Kriti Sanon from the trailer launch of her upcoming film ‘Adipurush’ has gone viral on the Internet. The video shows Kriti sitting on the floor as she does not want to disturb the ones already seated inside the hall.
The video shows her looking for a seat, and when she did not find one, she squats and sat on the ground. Realising it, the others quickly get up to offer her a seat.
Advertisement
Advertisement
While the fans of the Adipurush actress praised her for her move, calling her a very simple person, a section of people on the Internet also believed that it was a publicity stunt and there was no reason for her to sit on the floor at such a grand event.
Check Out :
View this post on Instagram
Kriti essays the role of Janaki in ‘Adipurush’, which also stars Prabhas. The film retells the story of Ramayana. The trailer, which was recently launched, received appreciation from people at large after the debacle of a teaser that was released a few months back.
Kriti Sanon and Prabhas starrer Adipurush directed by Om Raut, is scheduled to release on 16 June 2023.
For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.com
Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas On Hubby Nick Jonas’ Past Relationships With Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus & More: “I Don’t Give A F*ck”
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News
Advertisement.
Advertisement