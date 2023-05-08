Celebrations of Adipurush kickstarts in Hyderabad as the team showcases trailer exclusively to the fans on the eve of trailer launch. While the audience globally awaits the trailer slated to release on 9th May, the team leaves no stone unturned to make this experience bigger for the fans of Pan-India star, Prabhas, the makers with this special preview today.

With a massive fanbase of Prabhas in Telangana’s capital, the film is being celebrated and sparking frenzy since its inception. Adding to the excitement, Pan-India star Prabhas along with leading lady Kriti Sanon, director Om Raut and producer Bhushan Kumar reached the city on Monday to begin this grand celebration!

Excited to catch a glimpse of their hero specially unveiling his upcoming magnum opus, they couldn’t resist shouting and hailing the film and cast outside the theatres. Be it the grand visual experience to heart-thumping background score, the fans pretty excited about every aspect of the film.

The excitement surrounding the release of Adipurush has been steadily building and the trailer will serve to heighten the anticipation for the magnum opus’ release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on June 16 across globe.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut is produced by T- Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles and will be releasing globally on 16th June 2023.

