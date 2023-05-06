One of the most anticipated films of 2023, Adipurush, is set to create history with its global trailer launch on 9th May 2023. The team drops a new poster featuring Pan-India star, Prabhas, announcing the mega launch. Directed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar, this magnum opus has already achieved a major milestone by being selected for an international premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York.

After making a huge feat amongst the audience with every glimpse released, the team now gears up for a magnificent trailer launch that will be watched globally as it’d not just be launched in India, but across 70 countries globally, truly marking it to be a global event!

Advertisement

Advertisement

This grand launch is not only in India, but in territories across the USA, Canada, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, Asia & South Asia including Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Philippines, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Japan; Africa, UK & Europe, Russia and Egypt; this epic tale will captivate audiences and transport them into a world of adventure, drama, and action.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut and produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, is scheduled to release worldwide on June 16, 2023.

Must Read: The Kerala Story: “There’s No Allegation Against Islam… What’s Wrong In Saying Allah Is The Only God?” Asks HC While Rejecting The Plea For A Stay

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News