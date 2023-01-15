Bollywood celebs’ fees have always been in the public eye. Right from who’s charging how much for a film to the pay disparity in the industry, the remuneration part always grabs the limelight and how. Ever since COVID hit the nation, the Hindi film industry seems to face a thought time, especially after the historic box office successes of South films like KGF 2, Kantara, RRR and others. Time and again Bollywood producers have voiced their opinion on actors not agreeing to slash their fees amid the crisis at the box office. Now T-Series honcho has opened up about the same.

Earlier, Karan Johar broke his silence on the same and even slammed Bollywood actors for charging 20 crore and even give an opening of 5 crore at the box office. Scroll down for more details.

Coming back, Bollywood’s top production house T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar spoke in detail about actors asking for hefty amount of fees to be signed in a film. He slammed the actors and said while some actors understand the market others ask for 20-25 crore. However, it’s the makers who have to face the loss.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Bollywood producer Bhushan Kumar said, “So abhi tak toh jin logo se hum baat kar rahe hain, they are talking positively. They are understanding the market. They are not saying ‘nahi, hum understand nahi karenge market ko’.”

Further talking about the celebs who don’t negotiate on their fees, Bhushan Kumar said, “Lekin abhi still some actors are there, who say ki ‘nahi, hum toh itna hi lenge, warna nahi karenge.’ Toh hum unke saath nahi kar rahe. Hum unko bol rahe hain, ‘mat karo, we also don’t want to do.’ Hum nuksaan ke liye kyu karenge? So many people have suffered losses in big films and we have seen that. So why we should give you money and we suffer loss, and you earn such a big amount? Ki aap 20 crore, 25 crore lelo and hum nuksaan kare film.”

“In which we are also earning, the project is also safe, the project is not becoming heavy. But jahaa pe project aapka cost itni cost nahi le sakta, waha pe hum actors se baat kar rahe hai,” he concludes saying.

Speaking about Karan Johar, the filmmaker had earlier said that a film never fails but its budget does. He further cited SOTY as an example and he popped a pill every night.

Coming back, how many of you agree with Bhushan Kumar’s stance?

