Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan are in a movie together. Sharing the big screen and owning it like OGs. We guess that is it. This should be the only news and even the internet agrees since netizens are planning this iconic casting in a spy universe film as they believe, only and only seedhe saadhe Akshay is and should be capable of fighting Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Salman Khan together. So netizens are dreaming of casting them together in the spy universe extravaganza coming from Yash Raj Films.

However, some even think that this might be a distant dream as of now after the production house suffered a major loss due to Samrat Prithviraj. Still, many social media users are discussing the possibility of Pathaan and Tiger leads coming together with the Hera Pheri actor since he has nailed antagonist roles in the past as well. Even grey-shade characters were Akshay’s forte in the 90s till he moved to comedy later.

In a video shared on Reddit, a user posted an edit of Akshay Kumar from his film Awara Pagal Deewana and asked everyone how they would like Khiladi Kumar to be cast as the main villain in the much-awaited spy – universe. The post garnered mixed reactions. While some felt this would be an epic casting some called it unbalanced thinking Akshay would overshadow SRK and Salman Khan in action scenes.

Some even felt that it would be an unfair casting since Akshay Kumar is the action king but ultimately he would have to lose in the end to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Salman Khan’s Tiger. This opened an interesting discussion on the thread.

A user wrote, “Honestly, I didn’t watch Pathan and don’t intend to. Yes, if Akshay plays a ruthless villain, I can get behind that.” Another user pointed out, “One of the biggest issues I have with Bollywood movies is that it lacks good villains, at least lately. Akshay in Ajnabee as the psychotic villain is one of my favs. I think him as an agent of chaos would just be fun to watch.” A third user agreed, “Would be awesome! Even SRK as villain or Aamir!”

One more user appreciated Akshay Kumar’s stint in Awara Pagal Deewana and wrote, “Guru Gulaab: The real villain all along!” One more comment read, “If he dedicates time and effort, for sure, it could be great. He’s the best in the business when it comes to action after all. He just needs to rediscover some passion for the role.” One more user agreed in affirmative and wrote, “I think he will be great!”

Many users agreed that playing the villain might be a breath of fresh air for the Raksha Bandhan actor. “Miss seeing him in such roles. International Khiladi muqabla, Ajnabee. I just wish he takes some time for that role. He churns out roles so quickly that all of them end up looking the same. I would love to see Akshay in a different light. He also has the face and physique for it”, wrote a user.

You can watch the video and read the discussion thread on Reddit here.

Seems like this plan could turn out an interesting and epic casting for Yash Raj Films. Who doesn’t remember Akshay Kumar saying ‘Sab Kuch Planned Hai’ in Ajnabee with that wicked smile? On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of his next film Oh My God 2.

