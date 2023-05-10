Neena Gupta never shies away from expressing her views on the country’s social, entertainment and political issues. She’s one of the most fearless actresses in Bollywood and still getting a lot of work at the age of 63 and is rewriting rules for working women in Hindi cinema and how. In her recent Instagram post, Neena subtly trolled the trolls who labelled her as a ‘Hindi medium’ or ‘Tv actor’ and gave a savage reply to them on social media. Netizens are lauding the veteran while slamming Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan for not speaking in Hindi. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Neena is popular on social media, with over 1 million followers on Instagram. She often gives fans a glimpse of her simple life on the photo-sharing site, and we admire her fashion sense too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now talking about her latest video on Instagram, Neena Gupta shared it with a caption that read, “Khabardar Hindi medium bola toh.” It starts with Neena saying, “Mujhe ek baat kehni hai jo mujhe yaad ayi aur main bade din se kehna chah rahi thi… hamare desh mein na kuch terms hoti hai, jaise ‘Arrey yeh toh TV actor hai’. Ek term hota hai ‘yeh toh Hindi-medium hai’, aur ek term hoti hai ‘Arrey haath se kha rahi hai, chee! Churi-kaate se nahi kha rahi hai’.”

Neena Gupta continued and said, “Toh mere ko bohut bar boltein hain ‘Hindi-medium hai’ kyunki main achi Hindi bolti hoon, kyunki yeh meri matra bhasha hai. Toh main yeh kehna chaah rahi hoon ki isme hume kabhi sharam nahi karni chahiye. I am proud to be a ‘Hindi-medium’. I am proud to eat and dress up the way I want to. And I am proud to be called a TV actor. Hum kayin baar gussa ho jate hai ki hume ‘Hindi-medium’ kaha, ya apne aap ko neecha samajhne lag jate hai. Nahi samajhna. I am proud to be what I am if I feel from the inside that I am doing the right thing. Am I right?”

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta)

Reacting to her video on Instagram, a user commented, “aur ye deepika aur kajol kareena hindi se dur rehte hai inko hindi bolne ke rupaye mile tab ye 3 hindi bolte hai ye dono pora din america ko khush karne ke liye english bolte he rehte hai lagatar inko jaha rupaye mile hindi bolne ke ye dono sirf vahi hindi bolte hai.”

Another commented, “Yes, absolutely. I don’t understand these stars who want their children to act in Hindi films but always spoke to them in English at home. Why would they do that? You live in India, you want them to act in Hindi films, why would you not teach them the language?”

A third commented, “Bravo, Neena ji👏🏼 👍🏽you sure have addressed this issue clearly and simply..!!

In my opinion, stay original but versatile to adjust 🙏🏼”

A fourth commented, “We need more affirmations like these .. 🙌🙌🙌🙌”

What are your thoughts on Neena Gupta subtly giving it back to trolls on social media? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals Being Bullied For A Boy After A Group Of Girls Thought She Had Spent A Weekend With Him: “I Was Like F*ck You, America…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News