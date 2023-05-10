Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in Bollywood. He has done some incredible work in Hindi cinema, including projects like – The Family Man, Gulmohar, Satya and Aligarh, to name a few. The actor is currently promoting his show ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’, which happens to be a courtroom drama, and amid the same, Manoj opened up on his daily routine and revealed that he had not had dinner in the last 14 years and followed his grandfather’s footsteps when it comes to fitness and meals. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Manoj is one of the most humble and down-to-earth actors in the entertainment industry. His fans love him for his simple nature, and he often expresses his views on social and political issues as it is and never sugarcoats his words.

In a conversation with Curly Tales, Manoj Bajpayee made a shocking revelation of skipping dinner over the last decade and said, “13-14 saal ho gaye. I realised ki yaar ki mere grandfather bahut duble patle the… Aur bahut hi fit rehte the hamesha, toh I thought let me follow what he used to eat.”

Manoj Bajpayee added, “ Fir woh shuru jab maine kiya then mera wazan jo he control hona shuru hua. Mein kaafi energetic bhi feel kara aur kaafi healthy feel karna shuru kar diya. Then that was the time I decided that I will stick with this. Phir usme tweaking ye ki maine… fasting kabhi 12 ghante ka 14 ghante ka… raat ka dinner maine dheere dheere hatana shuru kiya…. After lunch, the kitchen is non-operational. It only operates when our daughter is back from hostel.”

The Family Man actor revealed that initially, when he started skipping his dinner, it was a little tricky to maintain this routine without dinner, and he would have healthy biscuits and water to kill his hunger but eventually got the hang of it. This lifestyle has helped Manoj lead a healthy life and keeps his body away from diabetes, cholesterol and heart-related diseases.

What are your thoughts on Manoj Bajpayee skipping his dinner for the last 14 years to maintain a healthy routine? Tell us in the space below.

