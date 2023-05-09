The trailer of Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, Zee Studios, and Suparn S Varma, ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ featuring Manoj Bajpayee released yesterday and is receiving great response across platforms. Having grabbed the attention of the masses, the film has started to spread way beyond the boundaries with its screening at the New York International Film Festival.

Having made its distinct place in the mind of the audience with its impactful, intriguing, and hard-hitting trailer. The film is one of the biggest legal courtroom dramas directed by Apoorv Singh Karki will be screened at the New York International Film Festival 2023. Padma Shri and National Award recipient, Manoj Bajpayee who is playing the lead in the film will be leaving tonight to attend the screening in New York.

‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ is the story of an ordinary man – a high court lawyer who single-handedly fought an extraordinary case for the r*pe of a minor under the POCSO act.

A Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited presentation, Suparn S Varma’s courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, ‘Bandaa’ is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta. The Manoj Bajpayee starrer is all set to premiere exclusively on ZEE5 on 23rd May 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Indian Film Festival (@nyindianfilmfest)

Earlier today, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai made the headlines following Asaram Bapu, through his charitable trust, slapping a legal notice on the makers of the Manoj Bajpayee film. The Godman’s team has reportedly asked the courts to issue prohibitory orders against the promotion and release of the film as they feel the film is highly objectionable and defamatory towards their client and can tarnish his reputation.

