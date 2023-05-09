A few days ago, the makers of Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai shared the trailer of Manoj Bajpayee next, and it received a good response; however, it has rubbed Asaram Bapu and a section of his followers the wrong way. In the film, Manoj plays a lawyer who takes on a powerful Godman accused in the r*pe case of a minor girl under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act).

The reason behind the trailer irking Asaram and his charitable trust is the fact that Bajpayee’s character is called PC Solanki and it is the same as the lawyer who fought the case against the Godman and sent him to jail. Read on to know all about it.

As per a recent ETimes report, Asaram Bapu – through his charitable trust, has slapped a legal notice on the makers of Manoj Bajpayee’s Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. The Godman’s team is reportedly asking the courts to issue prohibitory orders against the promotion and release of the film. Asaram’s lawyers stated that the film is highly objectionable and defamatory towards their client and can tarnish his reputation and hurt the sentiments of his devotees and followers.

The publication got in touch with producer Asif Shaikh of Practical Productions, and he told us, “Yes, we have got the notice, and our lawyers will decide the next move.” Adding more, he stated, “We have made a biopic on PC Solanki, and I had bought the rights from him to make this film. Now, if someone says that the film is based on them, they can think whatever they can, and we can’t stop that. Only the film will be able to tell the truth when it comes out.”

Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki and written by Deepak Kingrani, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai will be available to stream on Zee5 from May 23. It stars Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore and other key actors from the Hindi film industry. The film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.

