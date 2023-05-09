Actor Arpit Ranka says that one should feel lucky to be part of showbiz and enjoy every moment of it. The actor who was a part of Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa, says that he doesn’t feel acting and attending awards, making public appearances is stressful.

“I guess there’s no pressure at all. What is it about? I think it’s great that people like us like making appearances at events, supporting causes, attending our own family and friends functions. People want to see us in award shows as well,” said Arpit Ranka.

“And we are active on social media for our fans and they like it. So, there’s no pressure. Every actor should be happy and I feel they are lucky to be called so much, and getso many opportunities,” the Bholaa actor says.

Ask him how he keeps himself stress-free and Arpit Ranka says, “I have two things which keep me calm. One is, since the last 20 years, I have faith in God, I am very peaceful and for an hour I do pooja everyday no matter what because that keeps me sane and calm. Second is my family. I spend most of the time with my family”.

“I share my problems with them if I have any because I feel relaxed speaking to him. And there’s one more that is Gym, it relieves my stress,” added the Mahabharat actor.

