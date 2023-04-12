Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa has hit the century at the worldwide box office, and the feat has been achieved in 13 days. It’s a good addition to the list of Bollywood 100 crore films globally in 2023, which had just two names so far- Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. However, it’s very low compared to Ajay’s last release, Drishyam 2. Keep reading to know more!

For the unversed, Bholaa released on the auspicious of Ram Navami. Despite that, the film couldn’t open big as expected and numbers have not been up to the mark since then. On the brighter side, the action-thriller has somehow managed to surpass the mark of 100 crores, which is some sort of an achievement to cheer for.

As per the latest update, Bholaa has earned 75.10 crores* in 13 days at the Indian box office. Its gross equals 88.61 crores* gross. Adding another 13.50 crores* gross from overseas, the worldwide tally comes to 102.11 crores* gross. It has now become the third film from Bollywood after Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar to hit a century in 2023.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn recently celebrated his birthday with a special film screening with 100 underprivileged beneficiaries. Ajay said, “I am truly humbled by the love that I have received from these young superstars today. They loved Bholaa, shared their favourite parts from the film with so much enthusiasm, spoke so fondly of my action sequences in the movies. It was a touching and truly lovely experience for me.”

(* means it is an estimated number)

