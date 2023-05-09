The much-awaited trailer of Adipurush has finally been released and Kriti Sanon as Janaki is one vision to behold. With her ever-charming aura, the leading lady is winning her presence on the screen. Exuding sheer elegance, grace and purity, the actress embodies the character of Janaki, like it’s tailor made for the actress. Ever since the trailer was released, she has been garnering a lot of love from all across as the netizens are constantly flooding social media with their praises.

As the trailer was released with a grand event, Kriti shared how she felt being a synonymous with a role that is a dream for many actors to play in their lifetime. The actress said, “I am very emotional today, I had goose-bumps while watching the trailer because this is not just a movie but much more than that. What we experienced while making this film was special.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thanking Adipurush director Om Raut, Kriti Sanon said, “I want to thank Om for believing in me as Janaki. You had faith in me that I could play that role because there are very few actors who get such a role in their lifetime. I feel very, very blessed.”

“I have poured my heart and soul into Janaki. I had complete faith in the role but while shooting for the movie I started learning more and more about this character. She is very pure, has a kind soul, a loving heart and a strong mind. In my poster as well you will see, there is pain, but there is no fear in it. It was a huge emotion for me. We are mere humans, forgive us if we have faltered”, Kriti Sanon added about her character in Adipurush.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Adipurush, the actress will be next seen in Ganapath, The Crew, and Dinesh Vijan’s Untitled next with Shahid Kapoor. The film is said to be a futuristic love story and the first look was recently out. Kriti will be seen nailing action stunts with Tiger Shroff in Ganpath.

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reveals She “Fell Down On Her B*tt” At The Love Again Premiere, But What Happened Next Should Be A Lesson For The Bollywood Paparazzi

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News