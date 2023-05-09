Nearly after 10 years Sooraj Pancholi was acquitted in the Jiah Khan suicide case due to lack of evidence. The Nishabd actress, who died by suicide in June 2013, left the entire nation in shock when she was found dead at her apartment in Mumbai. Later on April 28, the verdict was announced and the actor walked free of abetment charges. Soon after the verdict, the actor dashed off to Delhi to seek blessings at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib.

Now in the latest development special Central Bureau of Investigation in its order copy stated that the late actress had suicidal tendencies. The order copy also stated that the actress could have walked out of the relationship and she was a victim of her sentiments.

The order copy, which is accessed by News18 reads, “No doubt, it is an unfortunate incident that a young girl has committed suicide. However, the available evidence on record reflects that the deceased was a victim of her sentiments. She could not overcome the emotions. The deceased could have always walked out of the relationship. However, she could not overcome her sentiments and her love for the accused for which the accused cannot be held responsible.”

“It has come on record that at the relevant time, the accused was also pursuing his career in acting and admittedly could not devote sufficient time for the deceased. However, on the earlier occasion, when the deceased tried to commit suicide, the accused had saved her. He had helped her come out of depression. Complainant Rabia Khan destroyed the whole case of prosecution by giving contradictory evidences. Complainant doubts everyone except herself.”

Adding, “The letter was handed to the investigating officer after notarizing, which creates serious suspicious regarding the actual author of the said letter,” hinting that the letter might have not been written by Jiah Khan.

