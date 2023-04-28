Jiah Khan made her Bollywood debut with ‘Nishabd’ in 2007 and got later recognition for her role in Aamir Khan’s Ghajini. The actress committed suicide in 2013 and left a purported letter written by her, which led to the Mumbai Police booking actor Sooraj Pancholi under section 306 (abetment to suicide), and he was arrested for the same. Earlier today, the CBI court ruled the judgement in the case, and Suraj was acquitted of suicide abetment charges and reacting to this, Jiah’s mother Rabia Khan gave a hopeful message to the media revealing that she’ll be approaching the high court.

Jiah was 25 when she committed suicide and was in an alleged relationship with Sooraj, who is Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab’s son. It’s been almost ten years since the incident occurred, and her mother, Rabia, has been fighting for justice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking to India TV about the judgement of the CBI court acquitting Sooraj Pancholi of suicide abetment charges in Jiah Khan’s case, Rabia Khan said, “Abetment to suicide has been eradicated, but the question mark is how did my child die. The cause of death is still pending. I have said since the beginning this is a case of murder…”

On Friday, Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court judge A S Sayyad ruled the judgement and found Sooraj Pancholi not guilty in Jiah Khan’s case. The actor appeared in the court along with his mother, Zarina Wahab.

Meanwhile, in 2013, Sooraj was arrested in June and was released on bail in July. Jiah, on the other hand, was an American citizen and was found dead at her Juhu house in Mumbai.

What are your thoughts on Rabia Khan reacting to Sooraj Pancholi’s being found not guilty in her daughter Jiah Khan’s suicide case? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: When Shahid Kapoor Didn’t Bother & Kareena Kapoor Chased Him Initially To Be In A Relationship, Actress Once Shook Karan Johar With Her Revelation On National TV

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News