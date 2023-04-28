Salman Khan’s Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has received mixed reviews from fans and has been bashed by critics while the film continues a decent run at the Box Office. Now, while he gears up for his next film Tiger 3, an interview of his father Salim Khan is doing the rounds on the internet. In the interview, Salim Khan is seen giving his insights on his son’s career and he doesn’t mince his words doing so.

In the viral video, Mr. Khan is having a conversation with Arbaaz Khan about his Dabangg son who has achieved a stardom, he always believed would come across eventually. Talking about his son’s unprecedented success he says, “When I saw his first film toh mujhe yeh laga ki iske andar star qualities hain 100 percent magar yeh bhi sath sath tha ki main iski nature ko bhi janta tha. He never took anything seriously. He has got all the potential. Toh mujhe laga yeh 100 percent ban jayega star aur agar isko nuksan poncha sakta hai koi toh yeh khud hi hai.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Salim Khan also pointed how Salman Khan does not take things seriously, which eventually affects his career on many levels. He even goes on to say that only he can destroy himself. A video shared by a fan handle of Salman Khan shows a clip from Arbaaz Khan’s show where he is in conversation with his father Salim Khan. Scroll down to read what did the Sholay writer advise his son.

Talking further about the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor’s choice of scripts, his father said, “Abhi bhi iska jo bhi career baaki hai, usko seriously lena chahiye ye. As an actor he has improved. Uske andar confidence bhi hai aur improvement bhi hai. Sultan ke andar bahut accha role tha, Bajrani Bhaijaan ke andar bahut alag tha.”

He further advices the one thing, Salman Khan should consider bible right now. His father asserts that superstars should only choose good scripts that scream potential. “Important to ye hai ki acchi script kare, sun kar acchi script kare ki haan iske andar hai scope kuch dikhaane ka”, he asserted.

However, when Arbaaz Khan asks Salim Khan if he is proud of Salman’s achievements he quips, “Har aadmi se kisi se bhi poochoge to yahi kahega ki jab uska beta usse aage nikalta hai to dekhkar khushi hi hoti hai.”

The video shared on Twitter had many reactions from Salman Khan fans as well. One comment taking a jibe at Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan read, “But the only problem is he doesn’t listen to anyone, it’s time to realise that an actor can act even without a director, but a good professional director can take out the best shot from his actor, which cannot be done by Dancer/ Choreographer/ Dialogue writer turned directors.”

Another comment read, “Sometimes he should take legendary Salim Saab’s opinion also.” Another user warned the Tiger actor about his next film Kick 2 and wrote, “Listen to your father …listen to fan …No kick 2 if its formula movie + No Asim Riaz please.”

The video has been shared by a Twitter handle, @LegendSKFan who has captioned it as, “Salim Saab About The Megastar #SalmanKhan!! (2 months old IV). He needs to select good scripts, He has improved a lot. Usko sirf wahi gira sakta hai aur koi nahi.” The Twitter handle requested Salman Khan wth folded hands to follow the advice.

Salim Saab About The Megastar #SalmanKhan!! (2 months old IV) "He needs to select good scripts, He has improved a lot. Usko sirf wahi gira sakta hai aur koi nahi" Dear @BeingSalmanKhan please 🙏 pic.twitter.com/jJLiDt970Z — Legend BALLU⚡ (@LegendSKFan) April 26, 2023

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Shahid Kapoor Didn’t Bother & Kareena Kapoor Chased Him Initially To Be In A Relationship, Actress Once Shook Karan Johar With Her Revelation On National TV

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News