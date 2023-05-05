The Kerala Story has been in the news for the last few days, and it’s obvious given its concept. The film stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani in key roles. On the internet, netizens are divided over it with one section supporting the story and calling it a truth, while the other section has termed it as mere propaganda. Amid this, let’s take a look at how the film fared at the box office through the day 1 advance booking report!

For the unversed, the film is helmed by Sudipto Sen and narrates the story of a group of women from Kerala who are converted to Islam and are brainwashed to join the extremist Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). While the makers claim that the film conveys the truth, many are slamming it for spreading hatred to favour the ideology of the ruling political party.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coming back to the box office report, The Kerala Story has shocked everyone as it has sold tickets worth 1.31 crores gross for day 1 through advance booking only (excluding blocked seats). It includes a ticket count of over 60,000. The film has surpassed Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi‘s Selfiee in advance ticket sales, which had wrapped up its figure a little below 1 crore.

The stage has been set for The Kerala Story and now, it’s all set to take a start which is going to leave everyone jaw-dropped. Let’s see how it performs in on-spot bookings.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Ponniyin Selvan 2 Box Office Day 6: Witnessing Some Shocking Drops On Weekdays, To Struggle In Reaching The 200 Crore Mark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News