The launch of Sony Entertainment Television’s Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum wrote history. Being actress Tina Datta’s comeback on the fictional television space, it also saw a fresh pairing of Jay Bhanushali and Tina.

Refreshing love story, inspired by real incidents; Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum has gauged interest in the audiences’ eyes. However, recently, some rumours went out stating that the show will be going off air in August. This in turn disappointed the ardent fans of the show.

Now, giving everyone some clarity, Tina Datta rubbishes this fake news and says, “We’re not going anywhere so soon!! Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. The show has just begun and there are lots of spices in making for the audience.”

Tina Datta continued, “New entries, some revelations, major twists and some unexpected mysteries!! Hum is surely going to create excitement… We’re so grateful for all the love pouring in!! Thank you so much. Shiv aur Surili ki taraf se aap sabhi ko dher saara pyaar!!”

The show will soon witness Karanvir Bohra’s entry and induce much more drama in the canvas of this show.

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum is said to be an adaptation of the popular Turkish series İstanbullu Gelin, also known as Bride of Istanbul. Besides Tina, Jay Bhanushali and Karanvir, the series also stars Kitu Gidwani, Aabhaas Mehta

