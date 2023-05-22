Actress Tina Datta, who plays the role of Surili in Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum, has lent her vocal prowess for a sequence in the TV show and enjoyed the process.

She said: “It was a highly challenging task for me as I had to balance multiple emotions simultaneously. I was pleading for help and crying, yet anxious about Shivendra’s condition. The only way to keep him awake was through my singing.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tina Datta said: “Incorporating three to four different emotions into my singing was an incredibly challenging aspect. However, as an actress, it was equally fascinating.”

Speaking about how she is a music lover, Tina Datta added: “There is power in music. A light tune can make you happy, a sad tune can bring you pain. I love listening to music on the go; it lifts my spirits and it makes me happy to sing along with the songs I like.”

“When this opportunity was presented to me, I was sceptical because I don’t consider myself to be a good singer. But I always want to try new things, so I am glad I can tick this off my list of things to do in the business of entertainment.”

Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Must Read: Salman Khan Is All Set To Roar On The Small Screen Now As He’s Set For His OTT Debut By Already Giving A Nod To One Series?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News