Panorama Music has inked a Global Publishing deal excluding India with Sony Music Publishing (SMP) to take Panorama Music’s catalogue to a larger audience globally. The collaboration gives SMP access to administer, synchronize and promote Panorama Music’s diverse catalogue.

Panorama Music is an off-shoot of Panorama Studio. An emerging label on the Indian music scene, it aims to become the next generation platform for music and artists.

Its catalogue not only includes Hindi film music like Runway 34, Drishyam 2, but also Indie and regional music.

Talking about the partnership, Kumar Mangat Pathak says, “The partnership with SMP will help us build a strong publishing network globally, thereby extending the reach of our content.

CEO – Panorama Music, Rajesh Menon, “We are a young company with a lot of emerging talent. Joining hands with a powerhouse brand like SMP is the best way to take our music forward globally.”

Sony Music Publishing Director of India, Dinraj Shetty said, “Coming together Sony Music Publishing & Panorama Music association will be viewed as great collaboration between a global publishing leader and a young dynamic music content Indian company and hope to strengthen our partnership in times to come.”

