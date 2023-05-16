The Kerala Story is rewriting the history at the Indian box office. After taking a surprising start, the film is getting better with each passing day and nobody really can predict the lifetime fate as of now. It is now aiming to hit the 200 crore mark soon but before that, Sudipto Sen has already made his smashing debut in Directors Ranking. Keep reading to know more!

For those who aren’t aware, in Koimoi Directors’ Power Index aka Directors’ Ranking, we rank directors on the basis of their films (Hindi) in coveted box office clubs. For example, 100 points for a film in a 100 crore club, 200 points for a film in a 200 crore club and so on. For each film in the overseas top 10 grossers, 50 points each are given.

As of now, The Kerala Story has made 147.04 crores at the Indian box office. With this, Sudipto Sen has made his debut in Koimoi’s Directors Ranking with 100 points to his credit. He has been placed above Zoya Akhtar, Vikas Bahl, Sujeeth and David Dhawan, as TKS’ collection is bigger than the films of the respective directors.

Soon, The Kerala Story director will be surpassing Abhinav Kashyap, Siddique, Anurag Singh and others. To know more, visit ‘Directors’ Power Index’ under the ‘Power Index’ section on Koimoi.com.

Meanwhile, as her film has landed in controversy and is banned in several parts of the country, actress Adah Sharma said that freedom of expression should be celebrated. She insisted on watching the film before commenting on it.

