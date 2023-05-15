IB 71 saw a little increase in numbers on Sunday as 3.25 crores* came in. The film is doing a lot better than the other new Hindi films that were released alongside but what it needed was a good momentum coming in on a day-by-day basis so that there could be a good decent hold. For now, the collections are just about fair but then from today onwards it would be a wait-and-watch scenario.

The film has collected 7.42 crores* so far, and some piece of good news for Vidyut Jammwal is that the numbers are somewhat better than his last theatrical release Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2. That film in fact had a far bigger promotional and marketing campaign around it, and had netted 6.30 crores. So in that aspect, IB 71 – which came with controlled promotion, marketing and release strategy, has done better to collect a little more.

Had it not been for The Kerala Story, which has been creating havoc, IB 71 would have comfortably got into that 10-12 crores weekend range at least. That would have allowed it to take a shot at 25 crores lifetime. However, for now, it’s about surviving at the box office for as long as it can get. All said and done, though, this Sankalp-directed film is a good enough entertainer and it should find good traction once IB 71 arrives on OTT.

*Estimates. The final numbers of IB 71 awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

