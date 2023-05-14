After bringing in 1.67 crores on the opening day, IB 71 went on to show some improvement on Saturday by bringing in 2.51 crores at the box office. The film has been made well and definitely deserves to be collecting more than what’s currently coming in. However, The Kerala Story wave is so strong that it’s finding attention amongst audiences the most, due to which every other film currently in the running is getting impacted.

Nonetheless, what goes in favor of this Vidyut Jammwal film is that it has been made at controlled costs so even decent enough theatrical returns would be respectable. The first target that IB 71 has is to aim for that 20 crores lifetime. Pre-pandemic, Vidyut’s films were regularly scoring over 25 crore at the box office and then he also kept his audiences engaged during pandemic with successes like Khuda Haafiz and Sanak. Now things have changed post pandemic and hence one has controlled expectations from majority of films.

So far, this Sankalp directed film has collected 4.18 crores at the box office and given the kind of merits that it carries and the scale at which it has been made, these should have been first day numbers. Nonetheless, it’s now all about collecting as much as it can in days to follow and one waits to see how much does it grow on Sunday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

