The miraculous run of The Kerala Story is continuing to impress one and all. On Saturday, the film went on fire as it ended up collecting 19.50 crores more. Compare this with Friday collections of 12.25 crores and one can see that yet again, there is more than 50% jump that has come in.

What’s all the more impressive is that second Saturday collections for Adah Sharma starrer are much higher than first Sunday numbers which were as it is excellent at 16.43 crores. Yes, for small films that tend to grow well for a couple of weeks, there are similar numbers in the first and the second weekend. However when a film is already enjoying a double digit score all through (except the first day) and then second Saturday is greater than first Sunday then you know that there is something really special in the making.

Now it has to be seen where does the film land up on Sunday. There is so much already happening for the Sudipto Sen directed film and now it would be all about hitting that magical 25 crores mark. Yes, the film is doing quite well. Yes, The Kerala Story is running on a good count of shows. Yes, the film doesn’t have much of a competition around it. Still, this would be the 10th day for the film and even the biggest of them all struggle to reach these kind of numbers after being in theatres for long. If it indeed happens then it would be nothing short of historic.

The Kerala Story has now scored a century in real quick time and with 112.92 crores in its kitty already, it would comfortably go past the 135 crores mark today and then add some more as well.

All time blockbuster.

