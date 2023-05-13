It has been a fair beginning for Vidyut Jammwal starrer IB 71 with 1.67 crores coming in. The film saw a controlled release for itself and while the morning and afternoon shows were on the lower side, the film picked up well in the evening and night shows, which is always positive news. Typically when films stay flat right through the day then the writing is clear on the wall but then momentum during the course of the day indicates that the buzz is positive.

The first day collections now at least give a chance to IB 71 that it can grow from here. Yes, there is heavy competition in the form of The Kerala Story which is still continuing to fetch audiences in hordes. However, those who have watched that film already could well be excited enough to now step into a new movie this weekend. IB 71 is on the same lines as other films belonging to this genre [Baby, Raazi, Bell Bottom, Mission Majnu] and has a lot of intelligence element coming into play as well apart from action, with thrills ruling the roost.

IB 71 has been made at controlled costs and hence even a reasonably decent box office return from theatres can help it pull through. If it can get into that 8-10 crores zone post the weekend then it could set itself well for a decent run for next few weeks.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

