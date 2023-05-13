It’s turning out to be one winning journey for The Kerala Story. On Friday, it ended up collecting 12.23 crores, which is not much far away from previous day collections of 12.54 crores. Given the kind of upward journey that the film was enjoying right through the weekdays when collections were consistently better than the day before, it was expected that the story would repeat itself on Friday as well. Moreover, it’s also the start of the weekend so it seemed that 13 crores were on the cards. Well, even though that didn’t happen, the collections are still great.

The best part is that the second Friday for Adah Sharma starrer [12.23 crores] is better than the first [8.03 crores] and that too by over 50%. Hence, logically, the entire second-week collections should be better than the first week [81.07 crores]. However, for that, the jumps today and tomorrow would need to be on the same lines as the last week, which would be asking for too much. As long as the absolute numbers turn out to be similar, it would be wonderful indeed because it would be a little too much to expect the weekdays to grow again just like last week.

The Kerala Story has collected 93.30 crores and would be aiming that at least 150 crores mark would be crossed by the close of the second week. With not much competition around it, this should be possible as well, which means an all time blockbuster tag is pretty much there for the taking now.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

