Luv Ranjan is the man who managed to pull off a fresh and sizzling pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. It did work with the young audience as the film went on to almost touch the 150 crore mark at the box office, during a time when big films are struggling to get that 100 crore feat.

TJMM marked Ranbir and Shraddha’s first collaboration with Luv Ranjan. The director is well known for highly entertaining rom-com and this one too did well with its target audience. However, due to its debatable high budget, the film couldn’t emerge as a clean box office success and got an ‘Average’ verdict.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar took a good opening by raking in 15.73 crores. It enjoyed the benefit of an extended opening weekend and ended up earning 70.24 crores in the first 5 days. As per the last update, the film earned 146 crores at the Indian box office.

Checkout the daily breakdown of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar below:

Day 1 – 15.73 crores

Day 2 – 10.74 crores

Day 3 – 10.52 crores

Day 4 – 16.57 crores

Day 5 – 17.08 crores

Extended first weekend – 70.64 crores

Day 6 – 6.05 crores

Day 7 – 6.02 crores

Day 8 – 5.47 crores

Day 9 – 4.66 crores

Extended first week – 92.84 crores

Day 10 – 3.51 crores

Day 11 – 6.03 crores

Day 12 – 7.16 crores

Day 13 – 2.62 crores

Day 14 – 3.06 crores

Day 15 – 3.24 crores

Day 16 – 2.07 crores

Second week – 27.69 crores

Day 17 – 2.05 crores

Day 18 – 3.78 crores

Day 19 – 4.51 crores

Day 20 – 1.42 crores

Day 21 – 1.36 crores

Day 22 – 1.38 crores

Day 23 – 0.82 crore

Third week – 15.32 crores

Remaining days – 10.15 crores

Lifetime – 146 crores

