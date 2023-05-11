Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Bebo, enjoys a massive fan following and is one of the most adored Bollywood celebrities. She has been in the business for over two decades and has been part of many blockbuster films. Well, not only for films, Kareena is also known for her unfiltered statements. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when Laal Singh Chaddha, actress was asked about her idea of feminism, and her answer left netizens in splits. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Kareena is known for making bold statements. A lot of times, people feel that she is being rude, however, the actress doesn’t give up her sassy attitude. She was once asked about feminism, and her unexpected answer received a lot of flak from the netizens and some even went on to call her dumb.

In an old video shared on an Instagram page, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked about her idea of feminism and she feel about the concept. To which the actress was quick to reply and said, “Well, I believe in equality. I won’t say I am feminist,I would say I am a woman and above all, I a human being.” Sonam Kapoor visibly agreed to her and was seen cheering her in the video. However, as soon as netizens noticed her answer, they were quick to troll the actress for being completely clueless about the concept.

One of the users wrote, “Tell me you are privileged without telling me you are privileged.”

“Someone tell her feminism is founded on equality.”

“My brain cells died. Thank you for this.”

“Me during viva when I don’t study at all.”

“The woohoo by Sonam lowered the IQ of the entire street.”

“The collective IQ of this video is lower than Pakistan’s economic condition.”

“This was so dumb.”

Check out the video below:

What are your thoughts on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s views on feminism? Honeslty, we were expecting a far more mature answer from her, what do you think? Let us know in the comments section below!

