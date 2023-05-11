Bollywood beauty Pooja Bedi went on to become a nationwide phenomenon after she appeared in a controversial advertisement for c*ndoms in the 90s. Although the ad got banned in the country, it helped her to get a break in Bollywood. The actress has often spoken about being a rebel child who grew up in an entirely different environment( not like a regular Indian family). Today, we bring you a throwback to when Pooja revealed that she was actually shamed by her parents for noting doing drugs. Yes, you read it right. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Pooja has always been vocal about making unconventional choices in life. She once revealed that she had a very different upbringing, where she never had deadlines and curfew time at home, and whenever she used to wear anything skimpy, her mother used to call her s*xy.

During an interview with Rediff in 2005, Pooja Bedi revealed how her parents called her a backward child for not smoking, doing drugs or even drinking alcohol, and they laughed at her for being tame. She said, “I never smoked, did not touch drugs like a hippie child, gave up meat for a long time, and didn’t touch alcohol till late in life. My parents would ask me, ‘What’s wrong with you? You are such a backward child.’ They would laugh at me for being tame. I had a very unconventional upbringing.”

In the same interview, Pooja Bedi had revealed that she never had a curfew at home and was not even told what to wear and what not to wear. She revealed that most of her friends were friends of her parents, and her home was a party zone for all of them.

Notably, Pooja Bedi, who is the daughter of veteran actor Kabir Bedi had a short-lived career in movies, but her style statement always remained the talk of the town. Interestingly, now her daughter Alaya F is also an actor in Bollywood.

