Bollywood beauty Pooja Bedi has been in the industry for over a two-decade and she has seen numerous changes in the industry. Meanwhile, the actress became a nationwide sensation after featuring in a cond*m ad in the 90s. Although the commercial was banned in the country, it helped her kick start her Bollywood journey. In a recent chat, the actress reflected on the ad and feels great to become a trailblazer because of it.

Advertisement

Apart from her controversial ad, the actress has worked on several prominent films and participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bigg Boss 2 and 5.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the advertisement in the question was for Kamasutra Cond*ms that showed Pooja Bedi in the shower. It was shot in Goa and also featured model Marc Robinson, while Alyque Padamsee was the director. Speaking about the ad and the impact it created back in the day, the actress told Indian Express, “It was great to be a fire-starter. The campaign was touted as the beginning of the se*ual revolution in India by British tabloids. It won many awards and made advertising history. It was great to have been a trailblazer because of it.”

Meanwhile, Pooja Bedi feels delighted that today’s generation is open about everything, from live-in relationships to their se*ual desires. She says, “Thank heavens that people today are so open about their sexuality.”

Although the ad was considered too sultry but it also opened doors for Pooja, due to the endorsement, the actress got her first film, Vishkanya. However, she gained recognition from the 1992 film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, where she played Aamir Khan’s love interest.

Her flying dress in the film’s song is still considered one of the iconic shots, talking about the same, Pooja Bedi said, “That flying red dress in Pehla Nasha song has immortalised me. It was so much fun shooting the film. It was the best thing that ever happened to my public image and to keep me in everyone’s memory.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories.

Must Read: Prakash Jha Shares Feeling Disgusted Working With Indian Actors: “They Don’t Know What Acting Is About”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube