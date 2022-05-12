It’s a great time for Indian cinema as language is more of a barrier for the box office success. After Pushpa, RRR and KGF Chapter 2, Adivi Sesh starrer Major looks to be the next big thing which could rake wonders in the Hindi belt. The trailer of the film has been out a few days back, so let’s discuss it and the film’s opening day potential.

For those who aren’t aware, the film has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. So, it’s logically a Hindi debut of Adivi Sesh. The trailer of the film was unveiled a couple of days ago, and it is already a rage among the audience. In fact, it’s among the trending videos on YouTube.

Speaking about the Major trailer, it is a completely intriguing package with loads of goosebumps moments. It clearly looks that Adivi Sesh has undergone training to portray martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who lost his life during the 2008 Mumbai attacks. Without revealing many details, the trailer glimpses the film’s emotional quotient, good VFX work and soul-stirring content.

The film is scheduled to release on 3rd June, which puts it in a clash with Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj. Yes, Akshay’s much-awaited film will enjoy an obvious upper hand, but the way the trailer of Adivi Sesh starrer has struck chords with viewers, it has the potential of turning the tables in the long run.

Major will gain further momentum with each passing day now, and it looks like it will take a start of 5-7 crores (only the Hindi version). It will be a huge feat for Adivi Sesh who is making his Hindi debut with the film.

