Adivi Sesh Calls Major An 'All Indian Film' Hoping To Do Justice To Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Memory

Telugu actor Adivi Sesh is making his Bollywood debut with the movie ‘Major’. The makers of the movie recently unveiled its trailer. It is based on the life Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and his sacrifice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Advertisement

Adivi, who is seen as Major Sandeep, is excited with the response he is getting after the launch of the trailer. He says he has put all his effort to do justice to the character he is playing in the film.

Advertisement

Adivi says: “I’m thrilled and so excited with all the positive reviews and love coming my way for ‘Major’. It’s an honour to be playing such a brave and valiant character and a national hero in this all Indian film.”

“I hope to do justice to Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s memory and hope to bring his inspirational story to the big screen and to people across the country,” he adds.

‘Major’ is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies and directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka.

It features Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Prakash Raj, Anish Kuruvilla and Murali Sharma. The movie will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam on June 3.

Must Read: Prabhas Is The ‘Baahubali’, ‘Pathaan’ Shah Rukh Khan Stays In The Game With 100 Crore Salary – List Of Highest-Paid Indian Actors!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube