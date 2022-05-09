Actor Sanjay Bishnoi gets candid about his role in the Anil Kapoor-starrer ‘Thar’. Helmed by director Raj Singh Chaudhary, the film also features Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Mukti Mohan.

Sharing about how he bagged the role in ‘Thar’, Sanjay Bishnoi says: “After ‘Delhi Crime’, this is my second outing with Netflix. I was approached by casting director Guatam Krishanchandani’s team for the audition and then I met our brilliant director Raj Singh Chaudhary, who happens to be from Rajasthan as me. Since his first priority was authenticity and the roots of all the cast. Hence, I was selected for the part of Dhanna with another amazing ensemble in the film.”

Giving insights about his role, Sanjay Bishnoi shares: “Dhanna was a very interesting part for me as I have seen and met people like him in my hometown while growing up. Since I am from Rajasthan and it’s the first time I got to play a part which is rooted there and extremely authentic. The character had a flamboyance and grey shade to it which was very refreshing for me to attempt.”

Talking about how he prepped up, Sanjay states: “In real life, we rarely interact with people like Dhanna. Thus, I had to dig in and play with my imagination. I used the space, set up, rustic look and costume to enhance my character. I was familiar with the behaviour, world view and dialect. Then with the brilliant dialogue writing by Anurag Kashyap and excellent direction by Raj Singh Chaudhry I was able to pull it off.”

Sharing about the kind of responses he is receiving, Sanjay Bishnoi reveals: “I got to hear great from Anurag Kashyap for my performance which was special for me. The response for the film is amazing and everyone is loving the unique feel to the entire film created by bristling Raj Singh Chaudhary. That’s what matters the most.”

