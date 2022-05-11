Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal starrer Dhaakad is all set to get a big-screen release in just a few days. The lead stars are leaving no stones unturned to promote their upcoming film. Meanwhile, the Queen actress in a recent interview compared her co-star Arjun to herself and said even he’s also controversial. Rampal, on the other hand, attempted to find a suitable groom for the actress while mentioning Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Kaabil’ as a joke.

Advertisement

The trailer of their upcoming film has been getting a tremendous response from everyone as people are comparing it with Hollywood action films. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film also stars, Divya Dutta, Saswata Chatterjee and Sharib Hashmi in supporting roles.

Advertisement

During the conversation with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Arjun Rampal spoke about finding a suitable groom for Kangana Ranaut revealing how fabulous actress she is, whatever she does it’s her character and in real life, she’s very sweet, who loves yoga and is a god-fearing person. Further, he cheekily mentions Hrithik Roshan’s film, saying, “Main toh yeh bhi bata dunga kaun unke ‘Kaabil’ hain…”

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut says just like her, even Arjun Rampal makes controversial statements but he doesn’t face criticism. On the other hand, she gets trolled and online hate while he doesn’t get a bad press for being a man. Later, the actress shared an incident about her co-star when he gave a nose trimmer to a leading filmmaker as he was disgusted seeing hair on the director’s nose.

Talking about the same, Arjun asserts that this happened a long time ago when he appeared in films that he’d like to forget. Recalling the incident, the actor declined to name the film but he said, “Uska naam lena bhi paap hai (It’s a sin to even speak its name)’.” While the Tanu Weds Manu actress added, “A guy can get away with anything, lekin agar maine kissi ko keh diya…”

Talking more about each other, Kangana Ranaut says, “I think Arjun is very Dhaakad, very controversial, he says what he says, he does what he does, but he doesn’t get bad press like I do.” Arjun Rampal replied, “Main pyaar se bolta hoon, Kangana thode Dhaakad style mein bol deti hai (I express myself calmly, Kangana can get feisty).”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such stories.

Must Read: Ranveer Singh Becomes First B-Town Actor To Take Over The International Twitter Movies Account To Promote Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube