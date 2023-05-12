Ajay Devgn’s recent release, Bholaa, didn’t do well at the Indian box office. Also starring Tabu in a key role, the film is among those post-pandemic films that failed to put on a healthy total despite things working in favour. Helmed by the actor himself, the film ended its lifetime run below the mark of 100 crores.

Helmed by Ajay Devgn himself, the film marks Ajay’s fourth directorial venture. Upon its release, it opened to decent reviews from critics and the audience. However, the action thriller had too much violence and a dark undertone, which restricted its audience base. As a result, the expected result wasn’t seen at the box office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On day 1, Bholaa took just a fair start as 11.20 crores came in. It ended its first weekend (3 days) by garnering 30.70 crores and its first week (7 days) by making 56.50 crores. The Ajay Devgn starrer ended its lifetime run at 90 crores.

Checkout the daily breakdown of Bholaa:

Day 1 – 11.20 crores

Day 2 – 7.40 crores

Day 3 – 12.20 crores

Day 4 – 13.48 crores

First extended weekend – 44.28 crores

Day 5 – 4.50 crores

Day 6 – 4.80 crores

Day 7 – 3.10 crores

Day 8 – 3.30 crores

First extended week – 59.98 crores

Day 9 – 3.51 crores

Day 10 – 3.90 crores

Day 11 – 4.90 crores

Day 12 – 1.50 crores

Day 13 – 1.55 crores

Day 14 – 1.50 crores

Day 15 – 1.50 crores

Second week – 18.36 crores

Day 16 – 1.60 crores

Day 17 – 2 crores

Rest of the days – 8.06 crores

Lifetime – 90 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: The Kerala Story vs The Kashmir Files At Indian Box Office: Here’s How Both Films Fared In The First 7 Days!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News