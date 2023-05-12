Ajay Devgn’s recent release, Bholaa, didn’t do well at the Indian box office. Also starring Tabu in a key role, the film is among those post-pandemic films that failed to put on a healthy total despite things working in favour. Helmed by the actor himself, the film ended its lifetime run below the mark of 100 crores.
Helmed by Ajay Devgn himself, the film marks Ajay’s fourth directorial venture. Upon its release, it opened to decent reviews from critics and the audience. However, the action thriller had too much violence and a dark undertone, which restricted its audience base. As a result, the expected result wasn’t seen at the box office.
On day 1, Bholaa took just a fair start as 11.20 crores came in. It ended its first weekend (3 days) by garnering 30.70 crores and its first week (7 days) by making 56.50 crores. The Ajay Devgn starrer ended its lifetime run at 90 crores.
Checkout the daily breakdown of Bholaa:
Day 1 – 11.20 crores
Day 2 – 7.40 crores
Day 3 – 12.20 crores
Day 4 – 13.48 crores
First extended weekend – 44.28 crores
Day 5 – 4.50 crores
Day 6 – 4.80 crores
Day 7 – 3.10 crores
Day 8 – 3.30 crores
First extended week – 59.98 crores
Day 9 – 3.51 crores
Day 10 – 3.90 crores
Day 11 – 4.90 crores
Day 12 – 1.50 crores
Day 13 – 1.55 crores
Day 14 – 1.50 crores
Day 15 – 1.50 crores
Second week – 18.36 crores
Day 16 – 1.60 crores
Day 17 – 2 crores
Rest of the days – 8.06 crores
Lifetime – 90 crores
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
