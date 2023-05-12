The first week of The Kerala Story has come to a close and the film is continuing to enter the record books for films released in 2023. As it is, the year has been the poorest of the last one decade when it comes to films flopping left, right and center for the first few months of the year.

Hence, even if a semblance of success is making Bollywood rejoice, as was the case with Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway where the fact that it went past the 20 crores lifetime was seen as good news. In such a scenario, The Kerala Story is a bonafide success pre and post pandemic.

The film has been exceeding expectations right from the day of release and the trend continued well into the weekdays as well with collections staying consistently good. As a result, the 50 crores mark was crossed in quick time, hence making it a clear blockbuster and the first week numbers are amongst the best of the year so far.

This is how the Top-5 biggest first week/first 7-day collections of Hindi films released in 2023 look like:

Pathaan – 330.25 crores Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – 92.21 crores The Kerala Story – 81.36 crores Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 75.09 crores Bholaa – 56.50 crores

Pathaan is a film that only Jawan and Tiger 3 would be competing with but below that arrives Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and that’s something that other big releases of 2023 would be eyeing at. Meanwhile, The Kerala Story has found its place under the sun as well with numbers just a little more than 10 crores below the first seven day score of the Salman Khan starrer which had seen a massive boost on the Eid weekend. The Adah Sharma starrer is right up there and with a start like this, it would go past the lifetime numbers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in a jiffy and then would be aiming for that entry into the 200 Crore Club.

