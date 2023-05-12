Barring first day which had a single digit score, albeit an excellent one at 8.03 crores, The Kerala Story has earned a double digit score for itself till the seventh day. This would have been totally unthinkable but then it has happened indeed, what with Thursday too turning out to be excellent at 12.50 crores. Wednesday collections were 12 crores so it’s not too far away from that.

In fact today the film should see further increase in numbers since evening and night shows would see good inclination due to the weekend factor. Whether it would be 12 crores, 13 crores or more? No one can say. However rest assured, the momentum should be such that there are good chances of 20 crores mark been hit on Sunday. Yes, there are a few other Hindi films that have released but the Vipul Shah production would be the first choice of audiences all over, and that too by a distance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The film has now collected 81.36 crores already and will enter 100 Crore Club by tomorrow. By the time the second weekend is through, lifetime collections of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (112 crores) would have been surpassed as well. Then it would be a race towards going past the lifetime numbers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (147 crores) which would happen before the close of second week.

The Sudipto Sen directed ‘conversion terrorism drama’ is a major winner at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Adipurush’s 700 Crore Budget Has Prabhas Taking 150 Crore Home As The Salary; 50 Times More Than Kriti Sanon & 12.5 Times More Than Saif Ali Khan?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News