Amitabh Bachchan is one of the biggest stars in the Hindi cinema. He is often referred to as the Shahenshah of Bollywood, Sadi Ke Mahanayak. However, the megastar went through a rather difficult time in the 1990s when his company went bankrupt, and he had creditors at his door.

Many times, Bachchan has recalled how he was also on the verge of losing his house since all his assets were attached to the company. So much so that he had a debt of Rs 90 crore. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an old interview with Vir Sanghvi, Amitabh Bachchan was asked whether his house was going to get seized. As reported by Indian Express, the four-times National Award-winning actor said, “Yes, it was, in fact, attached. All assets and all properties were attached. So when you sign a personal guarantee, then you are personally liable to pay that, and so there were about Rs 90 crore to be paid back.”

Amitabh Bachchan added that there were “about 55 legal cases” and “and there were creditors on the door every day, very embarrassing, very humiliating.” He revealed people who he worked with were excited to collaborate with his company. Suddenly he became hostile to them, and they “became very humiliating and rude. All in all, not a very good picture.”

Giving further insight into his debt, Shehenshah said that a “lot of it was with government institutions like with Prasar Bharti, Doordarshan, lot of it with banks, financial institutions, personal loans and some of it were erroneously guaranteed by Jaya and me personally.” Sr Bachchan said at the time, he was ill-advised financially and was told nothing would ever happen, which is why he ended up signing a few personal guarantees.

It was in the middle of this storm that Amitabh Bachchan found a lifeboat in Yash Chopra as the late director offered him a part in Mohabbatein. The success of the television show Kaun Banega Crorepati also helped his career get back on track.

For more updates on Bollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: When Pooja Bedi Was Shamed By Her Parents For Not Doing Drugs, Consuming Alcohol Or Smoking & Termed Her As A ‘Backward Child’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News