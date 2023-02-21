Shilpa Shetty’s younger sister Shamita Shetty is a popular name in the Bollywood industry. She made her grand debut with the film Mohabbatein in the year 2000. The actress didn’t receive a lot of love from her films but she has done some noteworthy work in the industry. And after appearing in Bigg Boss 15, she is riding high on success. Shamita is known for her vocal and bold attitude but do you know her bold move to kiss her co-star Uday Chopra in their first movie left her father quite upset with her? Scroll below to read the details!

The Bollywood industry has now become quite comfortable with intimate scenes but back in 2000, the scenario was completely different. The intimate scenes were taboo at that time and not many actors were comfortable with it. However, Shamita was one of the few actors who decided to break the stereotypes but that left a scar on her personal life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with Zoom, the Zeher actress Shamita Shetty revealed how her father stopped talking to her after she kissed her co-star Uday Chopra in the film Mohabbatein. She said, “I remember that time very clearly my father had stopped speaking to me because of that one kiss. He didn’t speak to me for a month. I was so upset that he didn’t speak to me for a month because I was so close to my father. But as the time went on, all of this became so common in our industry. Dad also understood, but after that, I have never kissed anyone onscreen.”

In the similar interview, she also spoke about trolls and revealed that Shilpa Shetty has taught her as an actor you should not complain or explain.

On the work front, Shamita Shetty was last seen in Tenant and received a lot of accolades for her performance.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Vijay Sethupathi & Abhishek Bachchan To Play Larger Than Life Characters In Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Next? No, It’s Not A Bollywood vs South Lead Scenario!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News