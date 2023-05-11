Bollywood A-lister Deepika Padukone has time and again faced backlash and severe political storm over the years but she has largely remained silent over it. However, on a rare occasion, Deepika, who has appeared on the cover of the reputed TIME magazine as a “global star,” decided to address the controversies she faced over Pathaan, JNU Citizenship Act, and Padmaavat.

Deepika Padukone was brutally slammed by a political party over her song Besharam Rang in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. The movie went on to earn more than Rs 500 crore at the domestic box-office despite the controversy. Read on to know what Deepika Padukone had to say.

According to The Indian Express, Deepika Padukone in her interview with TIME magazine was asked about the constant political backlash for attending the students’ protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University in 2020 during the anti-CAA and NRC protests and getting dragged over her film Padmaavat and the recent hit Pathaan. The actress stated, “I don’t know if I’m supposed to feel something about it. But the truth is, I don’t feel anything about it.”

The 37-year-old made headlines when she donned a saffron-coloured bikini in one of the sequences in Pathaan’s hit song Besharam Rang. Several right-wing outfits claimed that the song insulted the saffron colour as it is holy for the Hindu community.

Deepika Padukone was also dragged on the Internet when she attended a students’ protest against the amended Citizenship Act at Jawaharlal Nehru University in January 2020. The actress while attending the protest did not say anything but her mere presence caused quite an uproar in the country.

Deepika Padukone, for the unversed, first got on the receiving end of politics in 2018 at the time of her movie Padmaavat. The actress portrayed the role of Queen Padmavati in the movie. Several scenes of the film were reportedly changed after an outfit claimed it disrespected the sentiments of Rajputs. The title of the movie was also changed to Padmaavat from Padmavati.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in Prabhas starrer Project K and Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan in lead.

