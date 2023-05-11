Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is truly a legend and is one of the most celebrated filmmakers of Bollywood, he has given us hits like Devdas, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ram -Leela, and the list is endless. However, Devdas is considered one of his finest works so far. The film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Madhuri Dixit in lead roles and was made on a budget of 50 crore. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when Bhansali revealed how his personal life influenced the film and when the film actually started off. Read on to know!

Bhansali is known for his obsession with perfection, the filmmaker never leaves a chance to give his best, and that’s B- the town has no nobody like him. He once revealed how he started working on Devdas and explained how the climax of the film was made, and it will give you goosebumps.

Veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali once appeared on Simi Garewal’s chat show and was asked about one of his finest films, Devdas. Simi asked that you have said there are things that matter to you in this film, and it was not taking the novel and making the film. The director was quick to respond and said, “Yes, I think Devdas started off when my father died. He was an alcoholic and died. My mother no necessarily got very well with him, I had seen that, but in the dying moment, he stretched out his hand, so in that dying moment, he reached out to my mother. I realised my mother sacrificed 22 years of her for this moment, and that’s what fascinated me, and that’s how Devdas started.”

Lauding the director, many appreciated him as one said, “This guy is precious gem of Indian Cinema”

Another also talked about Gangubai and said, “And Mahesh Bhatt says Bhansali is overrated director,but his daughter gave the career-best cinematic performance with Bhansali”

