The well-edited trailer of Prabhas starrer Adipurush has got thumbs up from the internet. The film, apart from the Baahubali star, also features Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in prominent roles. The movie has been making a lot of noise ever since its announcement two years ago. While the movie boasts a star-studded line-up, the fans have also been going crazy over the remuneration Prabhas is reportedly getting for the movie.

Adipurush is made under the T-Series banner and is directed by Om Raut. The film follows the timeless tale of Ramayana and is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 16, 2023. Read on to know about how much each actor is getting for Adipurush.

According to a report in Spotboye, Prabhas, who has some of the biggest hits under his belt with Baahubali 1 and Baahubali 2, has reportedly signed the movie for a massive figure. If reports are to be believed, the actor has pocketed a jaw-dropping 150 crore for Adipurush. The pan-Indian superstar – after Adipurush, will be seen in Project K also starring Deepika Padukone in the lead.

Speaking of Adipurush, it has been reported that the magnum opus is made at a cost of more than Rs 700 crore. Prabhas is not the only actor who will be happily walking to the bank. Saif Ali Khan has reportedly charged Rs 12 crore for his villainous role making him one of the highest-paid antagonists in Bollywood.

Kriti Sanon, who will be portraying the role of distressed Janaki in Adipurush, will be taking home the amount of Rs 3 crore.

Actor Sunny Singh, who will be playing the role of Prabhas’ younger brother in the movie, has charged close to Rs 1.5 crore.

It was earlier reported that Prabhas was not the first choice for Adipurush’s lead role. The film first went to Ram Charan followed by Mahesh Babu and later Allu Arjun. However, as fate had it, the movie ultimately landed in Prabhas’ kitty.

