Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi released in November 2021 and brought audiences back to theatres in a big way. Ever since then, 18 months have gone by and merely 10 Bollywood films went on to score a century or more. 2 of these released in 2021 [Sooryavanshi, This Is 83], 5 arrived in 2022 [Brahmastra, The Kashmir Files, Drishyam 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi] and then 3 went past the 100 crores mark in 2023 [Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan]. Now add 11th to the list, The Kerala Story.

It’s remarkable how the film has managed to make a place for itself in this really short list, each of which is actually a star driven affair with majority releasing in or around a holiday. While Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh have led the show all this while, the only ones who have braved their way in there are Anupam Kher [The Kashmir Files] and now Adah Sharma [The Kerala Story].

Here is the list of these 11 films and their lifetime scores:

Pathaan – 545 crores Brahmastra – 264 crores The Kashmir Files – 253 crores Drishyam 2 – 241 crores Sooryavanshi – 197 crores Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – 186 crores Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 147 crores Gangubai Kathiawadi – 129.10 crores The Kerala Story – 112.92 crores (9 days, still playing) Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – 110 crores (still playing) This is 83 – 109.02 crores

As can be seen, Pathaan is leading by a distance, and then there are three double centuries [Brahmastra, The Kashmir Files, Drishyam 2]. Now soon, The Kerala Story will also join this elite list of 200 Crore Club entrants. How is that possible? Well, in just 9 days, it’s already the 9th highest-grossing film since the pandemic and with every passing week, it will keep making its way up the list. While Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar would be history by Tuesday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Sooryavanshi too would be crossed eventually.

The real challenge would be to surpass Drishyam 2 and The Kashmir Files, though that would require some special effort. The coming days would be really interesting for box office tabulation.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

