Advertisement

Years ago Kangana Ranaut sparked off the Nepotism in Bollywood debate during Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan. The nepotism debate intensified following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Filmmaker Abhinav Kashyap accused Salman Khan’s family including, Salim Khan of trying to destroy his career.

For the unversed, Abhinav, the brother of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, collaborated with Salman for a film Dabangg. After Sushant’s untimely death, the filmmaker tried to expose the modus operandi of casting in Bollywood. He also alleged that the powerful people in the industry break the self-confidence of talented men and force them to sign contracts.

Advertisement

Abhinav Kashyap in an open letter wrote, “My experience is no different. I have experienced exploitation and bullying first-hand. Arbaaz Khan on Dabangg and ever since. So here is my story 10 years after Dabangg. The reason I moved out of making Dabangg 2 ten years ago is because Arbaaz Khan in collusion with Sohail Khan and family was trying to take control of my career by bullying me. Arbaaz Khan sabotaged my second project with Shree Ashtavinayak Films that I was signed up with by personally calling their head Mr. Raj Mehta and threatening him with dire consequences if they made a film with me. I had to return the signing money to Shree Ashtavinayak films and moved to Viacom Pictures.”

The filmmaker also mentioned, “They did the same thing. Only this time the sabotager was Sohail Khan and he intimidated the then Viacom CEO, Vikram Malhotra. My project was sabotaged and I was made to return my signing fee of Rupees 7 Crores plus interest of Ninety odd lacs. It’s only then that Reliance Entertainment came to my rescue and we forged an enduring partnership for my film Besharam.”

Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan also reacted to Abhinav Kashyap’s allegation. As per IBTimes, the veteran writer said, “Ji haan, humne hi sab kharab kiya hai na. Aap pehle jaake unki filmey dekhiye phir hum baat karte hai. (English translation: Yes, we have destroyed everything. I request you to watch his movies before seeking our response to his comment.”

Salim Khan further said that Abhinav would have made allegations on their ancestors as well had he known their names. He said, “Unhone mera naam daala hai na unki statement mein. Unhe shayad mere pitaji ka naam nahi pata. Unka naam hai Rashid Khan. Unhe hamaare dadaon aur pardadaon ke naam bhi daalne dijiye. Let him do whatever he wants, I am not going to waste time in reacting to what he says.”

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Slams Javed Akhtar In The Passport Renewal Case & Says, “Movie Mafia Trying To Prove There’s No Harassment…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube