Kangana Ranaut recently filed a plea for passport renewal at Bombay High Court after the local passport authority in Mumbai denied doing it. Javed Akhtar had also filed a plea against her passport renewal. Now the court has reacted to Akhtar’s plea.

For the unversed, Kangana and Bollywood lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar has been at loggerheads ever since the latter had filed a defamation case against the actress. He alleged that the Thalaivi actress had defamed him by dragging his name in the Sushant Singh Rajput death row on news channels.

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram today and shared a news piece regarding the developments in the case. She wrote, “Movie mafia trying to prove there is no harassment of any outsider at all by openly and shamelessly harassing an outside ….. Thank you Bombay HC.” Take a look at her Instagram story below:

Bombay High Court on Monday had refused to hear Javed Akhtar‘s plea in her passport renewal case. In the intervention application, Akhtar alleged that Kangana had misled the court and got an assurance from the Passport Authority of India for expediting her passport renewal application.

However, eventually, Kangana Ranaut received a fresh passport by the end of June which enabled her to travel to Europe where she joined the team of Dhaakad for the shoot. The actress was previously denied renewal of her passport on the ground that she had an FIR registered against her by the Bandra police on charges of sedition. After she moved the court for the renewal of her passport, the court had reportedly refused Kangana’s plea in the case on the basis of vague application. The court then allowed her to amend the application and posted the hearing in the matter for a later date as reported by Hindustan Times.

