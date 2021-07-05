Bollywood couple Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar are seen twinning in red polka dot shirts in a throwback picture. Azmi shared the image, taken at a party, on Saturday.

“Could you guess that the theme for the party was polka dots? Throwback picture,” wrote the actress on the Instagram post.

In the picture, Shabana Azmi is seen in a red polka dot shirt and red skirt worn with a denim jacket, while Akhtar wears a similar shirt with white lowers and a white hat. The two are seen standing with a friend in the middle.

Soon after the post, comments started pouring in from Shabana Azmi friends and fans. Actress Rasika Dugal commented with heart and smiley emojis.

Shabana Azmi is very fun and candid on Instagram. The legendary actor keeps on sharing moments and anecdotes from her life frequently.

